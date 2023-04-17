IRS offering tax relief for Hoosiers impacted by severe storms

IRS generic
IRS generic(TravelingOtter / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPTA) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is offering Hoosiers some help by postponing certain tax-filing and payment deadlines after the state was hit hard by storms and tornadoes at the end of March.

RELATED: Three tornadoes confirmed in 21Country Friday, March 31

The organization announced in a press release that victims of those storms now have until July 31 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

The relief follows the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for those who live or have a business in 12 Indiana counties, including Allen and Grant. The IRS says this declaration allows them to postpone certain deadlines.

The IRS says affected individuals and businesses will have until July 31 to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period. They say this includes 2022 individual income tax returns due on April 18, as well as various 2022 business returns normally due on April 18.

Those who are located in the covered disaster zone should file for an extension electronically by April 18 if you need more time to complete your return before the July 31 deadline. The IRS says they automatically identify taxpayers who live in the covered disaster area and apply filing and payment relief.

Anyone who lives or has a business outside of the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief. For more information, visit the IRS website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FWPD investigating shooting near Swinney Park tennis courts

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon near a park just outside of downtown.

Community

Bravas announces opening of brick-and-mortar restaurant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A fan-favorite food joint in Fort Wayne has announced the opening for the long-awaited return of its brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Community

LGBTQ+ youth center opens in downtown Fort Wayne

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Allen County Drug and Alcohol Consortium, Inc. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of a new LGBTQ+ youth and young adult center in Fort Wayne.

News

Car dealer facing lawsuit for allegedly rolling back odometers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Inside INdiana Business
The suit claims Flexible Auto Sales LLC and its owner, John Allen, rolled back odometers on vehicles sold to at least 43 customers.

Latest News

News

Indianapolis firefighters rescue dozens from apartment blaze

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Firefighters in Indianapolis rescued dozens of people from a fatal blaze in a multilevel apartment building early Monday morning.

News

Search continues for two missing IU students at Monroe Lake

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana DNR has resumed a search Monday morning for two men who went missing while swimming in Lake Monroe Saturday afternoon.

News

INDOT urging drivers to use caution during spring construction

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The Indiana Department of Transportation is promoting National Work Zone Awareness Week April 17-21.

News

ISP, DEA to hold 24th Drug Take Back Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Indiana State Police announces it is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration for its 24th annual national Prescription Drug Take Back initiative Saturday.

News

Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Special Segments

Community that Cares: Jared the Comfort Dog

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kayla Stewart
This week, morning anchor Kayla Stewart introduces us to Jared the Comfort Dog.