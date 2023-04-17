IRS offering tax relief for Hoosiers impacted by severe storms

(WPTA) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is offering Hoosiers some help by postponing certain tax-filing and payment deadlines after the state was hit hard by storms and tornadoes at the end of March.

The organization announced in a press release that victims of those storms now have until July 31 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

The relief follows the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for those who live or have a business in 12 Indiana counties, including Allen and Grant. The IRS says this declaration allows them to postpone certain deadlines.

The IRS says affected individuals and businesses will have until July 31 to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period. They say this includes 2022 individual income tax returns due on April 18, as well as various 2022 business returns normally due on April 18.

Those who are located in the covered disaster zone should file for an extension electronically by April 18 if you need more time to complete your return before the July 31 deadline. The IRS says they automatically identify taxpayers who live in the covered disaster area and apply filing and payment relief.

Anyone who lives or has a business outside of the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief. For more information, visit the IRS website.

