INDOT urging drivers to use caution during spring construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is promoting National Work Zone Awareness Week April 17-21.

Currently the INDOT has over 1,000 construction projects around the state as spring construction projects begin to ramp up.

INDOT Public Relations Director of NE Indiana Hunter Petroviak says it’s important to drive with caution because 4 of 5 work zone related deaths are the driver, not the workers in the construction zones. He says simply limiting distracted driving and watching your speed can potentially save a life.

He added the best way to stay up to date on construction projects in your area is to visit here. You will find updates on projects, closures and detours.

