Indianapolis firefighters rescue dozens from apartment blaze

Crews were called to Highland Pointe Apartments in Indianapolis Monday just before 4:45 a.m. for reports of a fire.(WTHR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Firefighters in Indianapolis rescued dozens of people from a fatal blaze in a multilevel apartment building early Monday morning.

Multiple people called to report the fire in the three-story, 44-unit building around 4:45 a.m., the Indianapolis Star reported.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames. They used ground ladders to rescue at least 30 people from the building, the Indianapolis Fire Department tweeted. Other residents escaped by leaping from balconies.

Emergency responders discovered a dead woman in the building. Nine people were hospitalized, including four children. A firefighter also suffered a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

