FWPD: Shooting near Swinney Park tennis courts was self-inflicted

FWPD is investigating a shooting along Swinney Park Place, right by the tennis courts at...
FWPD is investigating a shooting along Swinney Park Place, right by the tennis courts at Swinney, Monday afternoon.(Staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon near a park just outside of downtown.

FWPD says crews were called to the area near Swinney Park Place, right by the tennis courts at Swinney, around 4:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Detectives tell us the shooting was self-inflicted. The person was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

We have a crew at the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

