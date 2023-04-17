FWPD: Shooting near Swinney Park tennis courts was self-inflicted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon near a park just outside of downtown.

FWPD says crews were called to the area near Swinney Park Place, right by the tennis courts at Swinney, around 4:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Detectives tell us the shooting was self-inflicted. The person was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

We have a crew at the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

