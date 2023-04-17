Braydin Lewis, son of former Komet player, loses battle with cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 19-year-old Braydin Lewis passed away late Saturday night in the company of friends and family after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The Fort Wayne Komets shared the news on their Facebook page Sunday. The team says Lewis passed from Glioblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor that rapidly grows and can spread throughout the brain.

The Komets also said Lewis is the son of former Komet player Adam Lewis. The Facebook post shared that his mother, Kristen, received his diagnosis last year, but Lewis continued to play six games during his third season with the Metro Jets in the U.S. Premier Hockey League while going through treatment.

Officials with the Komets said they recognized Lewis and his family at its Komets Fight Cancer Night earlier in the season, and an alumni game was held back in August to raise money for his treatment.

The team says on their social media pages their “thoughts and prayers are with the Lewis family,” and that Lewis will be “dearly missed.”

