Bravas announces opening of brick-and-mortar restaurant

Bravas will be open at its new store, 3416 Fairfield Ave., for "pilot mode" Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.(Bravas)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A fan-favorite food joint in Fort Wayne has announced the opening for the long-awaited return of its brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Bravas took to Facebook Monday morning to announce the opening week for their new “weird, Spanish American restaurant” at 3416 Fairfield Avenue.

Leaders say they are entering “pilot mode” this week with shortened hours to give staff a chance to get acquainted with the space. Bravas will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The eatery, which started as a food truck, shuttered its original store next to Wunderkammer along Fairfield Ave. in 2020. Owner Bo Gonzalez said they had secured a new building, but with all of the risks with operating a business during the pandemic, he decided it wasn’t the right time.

They closed that restaurant in July 2020 before starting service again from their food truck, which leaders say will still be spotted at events around town.

For more information on Bravas and to see a menu, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

