Richmond evacuation order lifted Sunday

By WTHR
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WTHR) - An evacuation order imposed after a massive fire in Richmond has been lifted.

A message posted on the city’s Facebook page announced the evacuation order was lifted at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The message said the county’s Emergency Management Agency and state and county health officials had determined it was safe for residents to return home.

Smoke from the blaze showed up on satellite images taken thousands of feet above the earth.

That smoke, investigators say, was toxic. Authorities urged people to stay out of a designated evacuation zone.

Plastic bundles tied together and piled high at the indoor and outdoor facility fueled the blaze. Some of those plastic bundles and burned pieces of plastic waste were strewn around the area.

Richmond officials said they are tracking costs throughout the situation for possible future reimbursement or litigation.

