Police search for missing 12-year-old

Missing 12-year-old(WPTA21)
By Karli VanCleave
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are looking for a 12-year-old boy named Javon Waller.

They say he was last seen near the 400 block of West Pettit Avenue. He was wearing a grey hoodie and red shorts. Javon is described as Black with, black hair and brown eyes. They say he is about 5 feet tall and 160 pounds.

Police say he has mental development issues and takes medication for seizures. They believe he was walking towards a gas station at West Pettit Avenue and South Calhoun Street.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Javon Waller are to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.

