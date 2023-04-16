Man suffers life-threatening injuries after overnight shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was badly hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Fort Wayne Police say two men were in a car driving in the area of Lewis and Clinton Streets when police say someone shot at them. One of the men was shot.

The two drove to an apartment at East Washington Blvd. and Francis Street and called police, FWPD said. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Fort Wayne Police or CrimeStoppers.

