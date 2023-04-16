Man suffers life-threatening injuries after overnight shooting in Fort Wayne

Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Shooting
Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Shooting(WPTA)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was badly hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Fort Wayne Police say two men were in a car driving in the area of Lewis and Clinton Streets when police say someone shot at them. One of the men was shot.

The two drove to an apartment at East Washington Blvd. and Francis Street and called police, FWPD said. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Fort Wayne Police or CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen, suspect in Delphi murders.
Judge allowing Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to be moved to new prison
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
21INVESTIGATES: Red flag law could have prevented shootout
21INVESTIGATES: Red flag law could have prevented Kendallville shootout, according to law expert
Three Rivers Festival will be held as scheduled, announces 2023 theme
The piece of history had been buried beneath Lake Waccamaw for hundreds of years.
1,000-year-old Native American canoe brought to the lake’s surface

Latest News

Man airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in DeKalb County
Man airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in DeKalb County
Futuretrack 04/16/2023
21Alive AM Forecast 04/16/2023
Komets fall in final home game of regular season, 5-4
Snider baseball tops Northrop, 12-0