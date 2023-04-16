Man airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in DeKalb County

DEBKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing early Sunday morning.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 1700 block of County Road 61 just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say when they arrived they found a truck traveling northbound had left the roadway for an unknown reason and overturned multiple times.

One person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in DeKalb County (DeKalb County Sheriff's Department)

The driver was ejected from the vehicle 30 yards from the roadway while the truck continued to overturn for another 20 yards.

First respondents began treating the driver, a 19-year-old man. Parkview Samaritan was called and the driver was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening conditions.

Police believe speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors.

