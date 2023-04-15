Trio of best friends, SAC football stars sign NLI

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Three best friends in the Summit Athletic Conference signed to play football at the collegiate level at their former grade school, St. Paul Lutheran, on Friday night.

Nicholas Thompson of Bishop Luers will study and compete at Toledo.

Bishop Dwenger’s CJ Davis is also Division I-bound, signing with Marshall football.

Carroll’s Jayden Hill will stick in-city with the University of Saint Francis.

