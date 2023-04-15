Trio of best friends, SAC football stars sign NLI

NLI signings among three SAC football stars at St. Paul Lutheran on Friday night.
NLI signings among three SAC football stars at St. Paul Lutheran on Friday night.
By Chris Ryan
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Three best friends in the Summit Athletic Conference signed to play football at the collegiate level at their former grade school, St. Paul Lutheran, on Friday night.

Nicholas Thompson of Bishop Luers will study and compete at Toledo.

Bishop Dwenger’s CJ Davis is also Division I-bound, signing with Marshall football.

Carroll’s Jayden Hill will stick in-city with the University of Saint Francis.

