Man critically hurt in Fort Wayne shooting

Police may have identified a person of interest.
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Investigators may have identified a “person of interest” after a shooting Friday evening.

Police said a man was shot after an argument broke out within a group of people at the Villa Capri apartment complex on Fox Point Trail.

The violence broke out shortly before 7:00 p.m. Witnesses heard several gunshots. The victim ran to a nearby home in search of help. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators were seen collecting shell casings and placing them into evidence bags.

Officers said they may have identified a “person of interest” but did not name a formal suspect.

This story will be updated.

