TinCaps rally for first win 8-6 over Captains

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The night started with a bang as the Midwest League’s top rated prospect Jackson Merrill mashed his first home run of the season, a solo shot to right field, and finished with a rally, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps scored seven runs unanswered to capture their first win of the season 8-6 over the Lake Country Captains on Thursday night.

The TinCaps will aim for a second straight win at Parkview Field on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

