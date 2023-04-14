Three Rivers Festival will be held as scheduled, announces 2023 theme

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Three Rivers Festival say the 54th festival will still take place in July, despite recent tensions among personnel.

The board says after examining the “overall condition of the organization,” they “confidently and certainly confirm” the festival will resume as normal.

They say the festival will be held from July 7 through July 15.

The announcement follows TRF tensions, including the resignation of Rick Kinney, who had only been the operations director for the TRF for about four months, in addition to a former donor, Bill Bean, of accusing the board of trying to insert their “personal social agenda.”

Two other board members also resigned, making many people wonder if the festival would be held this year.

TRF President John Nichter said in a news release the board is committed to making this year’s festival “a success. He also said he is encouraged by the number of volunteers who were willing to help.

Officials say the 2023 theme of the Three Rivers Festival will be “United Through the Arts.”

TRF officials also opened registration for both the Steel Dynamics Parade and the Bed Race, which officials say more information can be found on the TRF website.

Organizers say amenities such as The Emporium, Junk Food Alley, the Downtown Midway, and more will be featured again at the festival this year.

