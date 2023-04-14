Rifles, ammunition and cross bow removed from Kendallville shootout suspect’s home

ISP investigating after suspect exchanges gunfire with police in Kendallville Wednesday, April...
ISP investigating after suspect exchanges gunfire with police in Kendallville Wednesday, April 12.(Staff)
By Angelica Pickens
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kendallville, Ind. (WPTA) - As residents in Kendallville try to return to normal after chaos ensued during a shootout involving a 60-year-old man and police, one woman is recalling the scary moments leading up to police arresting him. She captured some of the footage and streamed it on Facebook.

The standoff began Wednesday evening and ended the next morning. Police said Emmons fired “hundreds” of shots at them from a high-powered rifle in his apartment on the second floor. Police returned fire as they tried to rescue people in neighboring apartments using armored vehicles.

Brandi Scholer, who lives across the street from the apartment complex, says she wanted to make sure that people in the community knew what was going on, as questions swirled about what was going on during this very fluid situation.

Later on Thursday, police were seen taking various guns from the apartment including rifles and what appeared to be a handgun. Police were also seen removing boxes of ammunition and a crossbow with numerous bolts.

The man at the center of an hours-long shootout and standoff in Kendallville was identified as Michael P. Emmons. Indiana State Police (ISP) asked that residents to avoid the area of State Road 3 and Drake Road during the situation, and later asked that those who lived nearby to evacuate the area as they tried to get Emmons out of the second-floor apartment.

Emmons died early Thursday morning after police rushed into his Berry Lane apartment. Police said the man died of an injury, the extent of which was not immediately specified.

Thursday when police entered the apartment and took Emmons into custody. He died shortly after officers made entry.

Neighbors said Emmons had fired crossbow arrows or bolts from his window on previous occasions.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a nearly 11-hour standoff, Sgt. Walker says officers were able to enter the Kendallville...
ISP: Kendallville shooter confirmed dead Thursday morning following standoff
ISP investigating after suspect exchanges gunfire with police in Kendallville Wednesday, April...
UPDATE: Police say Kendallville shooter is “pinned down” in apartment
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one person was killed and three others were...
FWPD: One killed, three hurt in shooting at McCormick Park
FWFD responding to fire on Decatur Road April 13.
FWFD responding to large fire on city’s south side
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

Eastern Allen County farm damaged from March 31 EF-2 tornado.
Holcomb requests additional federal funding for several counties damaged by March tornadoes
Liz Braden's Friday forecast
Liz Braden's Friday forecast
A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in...
Top 2024 hopefuls to address NRA convention after shootings
Long Beach city leaders signed a contract making them the first city in Mississippi to have a...
Fourth baby surrendered at Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box this year