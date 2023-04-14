Rifles, ammunition and cross bow removed from Kendallville shootout suspect’s home

Kendallville, Ind. (WPTA) - As residents in Kendallville try to return to normal after chaos ensued during a shootout involving a 60-year-old man and police, one woman is recalling the scary moments leading up to police arresting him. She captured some of the footage and streamed it on Facebook.

The standoff began Wednesday evening and ended the next morning. Police said Emmons fired “hundreds” of shots at them from a high-powered rifle in his apartment on the second floor. Police returned fire as they tried to rescue people in neighboring apartments using armored vehicles.

Brandi Scholer, who lives across the street from the apartment complex, says she wanted to make sure that people in the community knew what was going on, as questions swirled about what was going on during this very fluid situation.

Later on Thursday, police were seen taking various guns from the apartment including rifles and what appeared to be a handgun. Police were also seen removing boxes of ammunition and a crossbow with numerous bolts.

The man at the center of an hours-long shootout and standoff in Kendallville was identified as Michael P. Emmons. Indiana State Police (ISP) asked that residents to avoid the area of State Road 3 and Drake Road during the situation, and later asked that those who lived nearby to evacuate the area as they tried to get Emmons out of the second-floor apartment.

Emmons died early Thursday morning after police rushed into his Berry Lane apartment. Police said the man died of an injury, the extent of which was not immediately specified.

Thursday when police entered the apartment and took Emmons into custody. He died shortly after officers made entry.

Neighbors said Emmons had fired crossbow arrows or bolts from his window on previous occasions.

