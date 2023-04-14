NaloxBox added in Decatur to help curb overdose deaths

DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - There is a new life-saving resource to combat overdose deaths in Adams County, leaders announced on Friday.

Organizers with Get Sober Stay Sober unveiled a NaloxBox Friday outside of the First United Methodist Church, at 502 W Monroe Street in Decatur.

It’s the county’s first project with the non-profit Overdose Lifeline, which helps provide communities with easily accessible Naloxone (Narcan), a medication that can reverse the effects of an overdose.

The new resource follows a push from community and church officials to help addicts.

We’re told the NaloxBox can now be easily accessed outside of the church’s entrance off of N 6th Street.

It will contain 15 kits in a box at any given time along with instructions for use. Officials also say it will be discreet, with no cameras or anyone you must interact with.

We are in great hope that this will help people that still struggle with addiction to get the help they need and hopefully find that people do care about them and there is help available. This drug has no adverse effects to someone that does not have opiates in their system.

To read more about Naloxone and the Overdose Lifeline, visit their website.

