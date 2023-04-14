Linda Likes It: Daughter of a Daisy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne was home to the Fort Wayne Daisies from 1945-1954. It was a team in the All American Girls Professional Baseball League. One of the best players was Noella “Pinky” Luduc Alverson who was an outfielder and pitcher in 1954, the year the league wrapped up.

Saturday, June 3 at Parkview Field, the Fort Wayne TinCaps will honor women in sports and the Daisies during their home game, and relatives of players are invited. Evening anchor Linda Jackson talked with the Daughter of a Daisy in this week’s Linda Likes It.

