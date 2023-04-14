ISP finds no evidence of explosives following Thursday’s school threats

(MGN / Phil Roeder / CC BY 2.0)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana State Police said they found no evidence of explosive or suspicious devices following bomb threats made to multiple Indiana school districts Thursday evening.

NACS officials said Friday morning they chose to close their schools and implement an eLearning day following a bomb threat.

They said the school district received a bomb threat late Thursday evening, and similar threats were sent to several other school districts across the state.

NACS Superintendent Wayne Barker said the district is currently unable to determine whether the threat is credible but wanted to exercise caution. All NACS students and faculty will have an eLearning day Friday.

Administrators with the school district said they are working closely with law enforcement to determine the threat’s credibility and make will make everyone aware of any updates.

According to WTHR, multiple school districts in the central Indiana region have also closed due to bomb threats to their schools.

The threats have been made to more than 35 school districts statewide Thursday night.

Superintendent Barker released a recent statement around 12:40 p.m. saying the NACS schools are deemed safe to occupy again following Friday morning searches.

Indiana State Police say the investigation into where the threat originated continues.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

