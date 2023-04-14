Gov. Holcomb requests additional federal funding for several counties damaged by March tornadoes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Gov. Eric Holcomb has sent a request to President Joe Biden for expedited federal aid for several counties, including Allen, that were damaged by tornadoes at the end of March.

BACKGROUND: Three tornadoes confirmed in 21Country Friday, March 31

In a letter addressed to Biden dated Friday, March 14, Holcomb says he first requested that the President declare a major disaster for Indiana on April 6 because of the destruction left by the severe weather. However, Holcomb says after further assessment of the damage, he is sending a supplemental request for federal aid.

He included an additional nine counties in his new request, bringing the total number of counties with significant damage from weather to 12. Allen and Grant counties are now included in that list.

The National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado developed in northeast Fort Wayne on the evening of March 31 and moved into Harlan with estimated peak winds of 120 mph. A second tornado, a brief EF-0, also formed around the north side of Harlan along IN-37, damaging homes and barns.

