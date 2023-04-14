Elevatus Architecture provides update on new Allen County Jail development

Proposed new Allen County jail location
Proposed new Allen County jail location(WPTA)
By Olivia Fletter
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Friday an Elevatus Architecture official provided Allen County Commissioners with a progress update on the latest developments at the new Allen County Jail site.

You’ll remember Elevatus Architecture is the company the commissioners chose to carry out the design elements at the new jail.

At the commissioners’ meeting Friday morning, commissioners heard from one of the architects concerning the existing jail timeline.

He says completing a survey involving drainage and utility needs is the next step in making design decisions.

Once the survey is complete, he says they will have a better idea of an estimated budget and construction detailing.

Stay with 21Alive News for the latest details surrounding a new Allen County Jail.

