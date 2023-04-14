Bomb threat causes NACS schools to go virtual Friday

(MGN / Phil Roeder / CC BY 2.0)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - NACS officials said Friday morning they chose to close their schools and implement an eLearning day following a bomb threat.

They said the school district received a bomb threat late Thursday evening, and similar threats were sent to several other school districts across the state.

NACS Superintendent Wayne Barker said the district is currently unable to determine whether the threat is credible but wanted to exercise caution. All NACS students and faculty will have an eLearning day Friday.

Administrators with the school district said they are working closely with law enforcement to determine the threat’s credibility and make will make everyone aware of any updates.

According to WTHR, multiple school districts in the central Indiana region have also closed due to bomb threats to their schools.

The threats have been made to about 35 school districts statewide Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a nearly 11-hour standoff, Sgt. Walker says officers were able to enter the Kendallville...
ISP: Kendallville shooter confirmed dead Thursday morning following standoff
ISP investigating after suspect exchanges gunfire with police in Kendallville Wednesday, April...
UPDATE: Police say Kendallville shooter is “pinned down” in apartment
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one person was killed and three others were...
FWPD: One killed, three hurt in shooting at McCormick Park
FWFD responding to fire on Decatur Road April 13.
FWFD responding to large fire on city’s south side
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

The shooting in Kendallville left several families scared for their lives, and many were...
Family separated by Kendallville shooting reunited
Adams Cenral's Anvalie Liechty is joined by family after signing with Saint Francis volleyball.
Adams Central’s Liechty signs with Saint Francis volleyball
Adams Central’s Liechty signs with Saint Francis volleyball
Adams Central’s Liechty signs with Saint Francis volleyball
The Fort Wayne TinCaps Jackson Merrill crosses home plate, the first of three runs driven in by...
TinCaps rally for first win 8-6 over Captains