‘My brother’s best friend’; Loved ones mourning after quadruple shooting Wednesday

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wednesday night in McCormick Park, loved ones honored the life of 19-year-old Tyreece Vachon who died in a double-shooting at West Wind Apartments. Just as the balloons were released at the park, shots were fired.

Mark Vachon organized the memorial in the park in honor of his little brother, Tyreece.

“Last night we wanted to honor my little brother Tyreece,” Vachon said. “We had every intention to bring everyone together and celebrate his life.”

Vachon says a fight broke out and someone began shooting. Four people were shot and one man died.

“With emotions high, people couldn’t control them and a fight broke out,” he said. “Someone started shooting.”

Vachon says there were people running in different directions during the gunfire. Four people were injured, and one man died who has been identified as 18-year-old Brycen Demond Cassell-Thomas. Vachon said he was his little brother’s best friend.

“he was a great kid and it hurts to see him go because I was looking forward to seeing him grow and taking him under my wing,” Vachon said. “Two people who were grieving had odds and they ended up bumping heads for it. Now someone else’s life was taken.”

Vachon says he prays for those who were injured and he knows his little brother and his friend would want people to do the same. He says he’s praying for peace in our city moving forward.

Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

