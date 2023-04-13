Komets fall 5-3 to Wings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets lost their fifth game in their last six contests 5-3 to the Kalamazoo Wings at the Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday night.

The Komets will visit the Indy Fuel on Friday night, before heading back home for a regular season home finale against the Fuel on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne will begin playoff play following Sunday’s season finale at Toledo.

