Komets fall 5-3 to Wings

By Chris Ryan
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets lost their fifth game in their last six contests 5-3 to the Kalamazoo Wings at the Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday night.

The Komets will visit the Indy Fuel on Friday night, before heading back home for a regular season home finale against the Fuel on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne will begin playoff play following Sunday’s season finale at Toledo.

