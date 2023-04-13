Kendallville shooter confirmed dead, ISP says

(MGN ONLINE)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana State Police says the shooter in Kendallville is confirmed to be dead after an hours-long standoff.

Sergeant Brian Walker with the state police says as of 6:05 Thursday morning, officers were able to gain entry into the apartment where the shooter was barricaded.

BACKGROUND: Police say Kendallville shooter is “pinned down” in apartment

They say the shooter was taken away in an ambulance, where he died.

Walker says over 200 officers were at the scene. No officers were injured during the standoff.

Officials also say there were two residents inside the apartment building who were not injured.

East Noble Community Schools and St, John Lutheran School are closed today due to the situation.

Police say the scene is in the process of cleanup.

Sergeant Walker said the shooter fired several hundred shots throughout the standoff.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

