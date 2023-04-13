INDOT announces rolling slowdowns on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation have announced rolling slowdowns on I-469.

They say these slowdowns will begin around 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Officials also say the slowdowns are for crews to remove and replace an electric transmission system.

Officials say in a news release that work is taking place in both directions of I-469 between mile marker 8, south of Winchester Road, and mile marker 17.8, north of Minnich Road.

While rolling slowdowns are in place, traffic will be reduced to 10 miles per hour, with about 20 minutes between each slowdown point.

INDOT says the slowdowns are anticipated to be finished by 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. Officials urge drivers to use extra caution in these zones.

