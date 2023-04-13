Indiana State Police investigating active shooter in Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are asking people to avoid the area of State Road 3 and Drake Road in Kendallville.

They say there is an active shooter engaging in fire with police. They say to stay indoors and away from the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time, police say.

Officers say the man has barricaded himself in an apartment complex and have surrounded the area.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

