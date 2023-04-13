Indiana State Police investigating active shooter in Kendallville

(KMOV)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are asking people to avoid the area of State Road 3 and Drake Road in Kendallville.

They say there is an active shooter engaging in fire with police. They say to stay indoors and away from the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time, police say.

Officers say the man has barricaded himself in an apartment complex and have surrounded the area.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Infestations of the insect, which boasts spotted, bright red wings, have been...
Indiana DNR urges residents to watch out for invasive spotted lanternfly eggs
The family of missing 11-year-old Dynastee Talley has shared photos of the girl with 21Alive.
FWPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday that left a man and woman...
Two with life-threatening injuries after shooting on city’s west side
Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’
Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’
Multiple fire departments are battling a large fire at a warehouse in Wayne County Tuesday...
Evacuations ordered as crews battle massive warehouse fire in Richmond

Latest News

FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.
FWPD: Four people shot at McCormick Park
The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division has announced its list of 2023 neighborhood...
City plans for record investment in 2023 neighborhood improvement projects
Artists from country star Willie Nelson to jazz pianist Diana Krall will be in the Summit City...
Foellinger Theatre announces Summer 2023 concerts
The family of missing 11-year-old Dynastee Talley has shared photos of the girl with 21Alive.
FWPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl