Grant submitted to bring high-speed passenger rail system to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the City of Fort Wayne and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission held a press conference Thursday morning to announce another step in the long-awaited return of a passenger rail system in The Fort.

They announced that the Northern Indiana Passenger Rail Association (NIPRA) helped the city apply for phase one funding for the Midwest Connect Passenger Rail Corridor. They say that corridor will serve Pittsburgh, Columbus, Fort Wayne, Chicago and other cities in between.

They say city leaders partnered with NIPRA, the Indiana Department of Transportation, and hundreds of others who they say wrote letters of support for the proposed passenger rail service.

The grant application was submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), which offers corridor identification funding to state and local governments through the Infrastructure and Investment Job Act of 2021. If FRA grants the proposal, $500,000 will be given to Fort Wayne which leaders say would cover a “substantial amount” of the next step.

They say that next step is to present a Service Development Plan which details the project’s scope, schedule, and cost estimates for engineering, environmental impact, and construction. Leaders say if that plan is granted, the federal portion of funds would cover about 80-90% of construction costs.

Officials note that Fort Wayne is the largest city in the state without a passenger rail service after the Baker Street Station that served railroad passengers from 1914 to 1990 closed down.

Councilman Paddock also notes that the system is expected to create thousands of jobs in the area.

INDOT is also submitting a Corridor ID grant request to improve existing passenger rail service from Indianapolis to Chicago. They say a decision on the grant will be made by late summer.

In August 2022, Fort Wayne City Council members voted in favor of a non-binding resolution to support the idea of a high-speed rail through the city. The proposal was brought forward by Councilman Geoff Paddock (D - 5th District), who is a member of the NIPRA. He told us last July that Amtrack had expressed interest in the Chicago to Fort Wayne to Columbus route.

