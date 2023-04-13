Grant submitted to bring high-speed passenger rail system to Fort Wayne

The rail system would serve Pittsburgh, Columbus, Fort Wayne, Chicago and more
A grant application has been submitted to bring a high-speed passenger rail system to town that...
A grant application has been submitted to bring a high-speed passenger rail system to town that connects Fort Wayne to Chicago, Columbus, Pittsburg, and more.(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the City of Fort Wayne and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission held a press conference Thursday morning to announce another step in the long-awaited return of a passenger rail system in The Fort.

They announced that the Northern Indiana Passenger Rail Association (NIPRA) helped the city apply for phase one funding for the Midwest Connect Passenger Rail Corridor. They say that corridor will serve Pittsburgh, Columbus, Fort Wayne, Chicago and other cities in between.

They say city leaders partnered with NIPRA, the Indiana Department of Transportation, and hundreds of others who they say wrote letters of support for the proposed passenger rail service.

The grant application was submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), which offers corridor identification funding to state and local governments through the Infrastructure and Investment Job Act of 2021. If FRA grants the proposal, $500,000 will be given to Fort Wayne which leaders say would cover a “substantial amount” of the next step.

They say that next step is to present a Service Development Plan which details the project’s scope, schedule, and cost estimates for engineering, environmental impact, and construction. Leaders say if that plan is granted, the federal portion of funds would cover about 80-90% of construction costs.

Officials note that Fort Wayne is the largest city in the state without a passenger rail service after the Baker Street Station that served railroad passengers from 1914 to 1990 closed down.

Councilman Paddock also notes that the system is expected to create thousands of jobs in the area.

INDOT is also submitting a Corridor ID grant request to improve existing passenger rail service from Indianapolis to Chicago. They say a decision on the grant will be made by late summer.

In August 2022, Fort Wayne City Council members voted in favor of a non-binding resolution to support the idea of a high-speed rail through the city. The proposal was brought forward by Councilman Geoff Paddock (D - 5th District), who is a member of the NIPRA. He told us last July that Amtrack had expressed interest in the Chicago to Fort Wayne to Columbus route.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kendallville shooter confirmed dead Thursday morning following standoff

Updated: 25 minutes ago
21Alive Morning News

News

One killed, three hurt in shooting at McCormick Park

Updated: 30 minutes ago
21Alive News at 11

Politics

Indiana Senate GOP not supporting school voucher expansion

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
A major expansion proposed for Indiana’s private school voucher program would be axed under the state budget plan advanced Thursday by Senate Republicans.

News

INDOT announces rolling slowdowns on I-469

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation have announced rolling slowdowns on I-469.

Latest News

News

Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Special Segments

Walk in the Park: Anti-Bullying Activity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris and Krista Miller
Zynette Paige with Community Youth Centers stops by the studio to chat with Krista Miller about a creative approach she is taking to prevent bullying among local youth.

Special Segments

Walk in the Park: Anti-Bullying Activity

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

breaking

ISP: Kendallville shooter confirmed dead Thursday morning following standoff

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris and Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana State Police says the shooter in Kendallville is confirmed to be dead after an hours-long standoff.

Sports

Komets fall 5-3 to Wings

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
The Fort Wayne Komets lost their fifth game in their last six contests 5-3 to the Kalamazoo Wings at the Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday night.

News

Komets fall 5-3 to Wings

Updated: 12 hours ago