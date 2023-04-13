FWPD: One killed, three hurt in shooting at McCormick Park

FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.
FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.(Staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting during a memorial Wednesday evening at McCormick Park.

FWPD says several people called dispatch about a shooting at the park, at McCormick and Redwood avenues, around 6:45 p.m. Police say shortly after they arrived, they saw a large group of people fleeing the area.

They say one woman and three men were taken to an area hospital for treatment. They say one man was later pronounced dead.

Detectives said they could not say whether or not the shooting was targeted. They say they are currently canvassing the area for information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

A witness at the park, a teenager who was playing soccer, said there was a group doing a balloon release for a homicide victim when he heard gunshots and saw sparks.

