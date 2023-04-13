FWPD: Four people shot at McCormick Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says four people were shot during a memorial Wednesday evening at McCormick Park.

Officers currently have a large area of the park near Redwood Avenue marked off with police tape.

FWPD says four people were shot during a balloon release at the park, on the city’s east side. Police could not specify any of their conditions.

Detectives said they could not say whether or not the shooting was targeted. They say they are currently canvassing the area for information on a possible suspect.

A witness at the park, a teenager who was playing soccer, said there was a group doing a balloon release for a crime victim when he heard gunshots and saw sparks.

A neighbor told us he heard multiple shots and came outside and saw people running.

