FWFD responding to large fire on city’s south side

FWFD responding to fire on Decatur Road April 13.
FWFD responding to fire on Decatur Road April 13.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says crews are responding to a large fire near Decatur Road Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the area of Decatur Road and Hannah Street around 5 p.m. A large plume of smoke can be coming from Auto Citi Sales, at 5411 Decatur Road.

The department says no injuries have been reported. Crews are asking people to avoid driving in the area.

21Alive is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

