Family separated by Kendallville shooting reunited

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - The shooting in Kendallville left several families scared for their lives and many were separated.

“I’m grateful and thankful that nobody got hurt and my girls are okay,” Ashley Masters said.

Ashley Masters is holding her daughters Aleigh and Gracie tight after what she is calling a real-life nightmare.

“He was randomly shooting everywhere, and they were right beside them,” Ashley Masters said.

11-year-old Aleigh was playing at a friend’s apartment when the shooting started. It was right next door to the shooter.

“I thought I was going to die,” Aleigh Galley said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen to me.”

9-year-old Gracie was with a friend at an apartment in the building across from the shooter.

“I started crying,” Gracie Masters said. “My friend tried to cheer me up.”

Their mom was at home in their apartment in a nearby building and police told her to stay put.

“My chest was pounding, I couldn’t sleep,” Ashley Masters said. “I was sick to my stomach.”

Aleigh says she, her friend, and her friend’s mom went to a back bedroom and hid.

“My mom’s friend would call the police and ask if we could come out soon,” Aleigh Galley said. “Then she would call mom and tell her what was going on.”

They were there for three hours when Aleigh says the police called and told the group to go to a different room because the shooter was moving.

“We looked out the window and we were talking to police, and they said we had to back up and open the window because they were going to put a ladder through there and that’s how we climbed out,” Aleigh Galley said. “I was happy because I didn’t die.”

Aleigh was taken to the youth center and reunited with her father.

Gracie stayed hidden at her friend’s apartment until Thursday morning when she was reunited with her mom.

All three-staying close, after a terrible night.

“I’m just so grateful for everybody that sent their love and prayers,” Ashley Masters said. " And everyone that can kept communicating. It helped me get through the night.”

The family said they plan to spend the next few days together.

