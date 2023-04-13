Coroner: 18-year-old identified as victim in McCormick Park shooting

FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.
FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.(Staff)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Apr. 13, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified an 18-year-old man as the victim in the shooting death at McCormick Park Wednesday night.

The coroner’s office says Brycen Demond Cassell-Thomas died from multiple gunshot wounds. The office has ruled Cassell-Thomas’ death a homicide.

Four people were shot during a memorial for another homicide victim. Witnesses say the group was at the park for a balloon release when gunshots rang out.

Fort Wayne police say one woman and three men were taken to an area hospital to be treated. Cassell-Thomas was later pronounced dead.

Cassell-Thomas is the 10th homicide victim in Allen County for 2023.

