2 IMPD officers indicted in death of Herman Whitfield III

The coroner’s office previously ruled Whitfield’s death a homicide caused by cardiopulmonary arrest in the setting of police subduing him with a prone restraint.
Herman Whitfield III
Herman Whitfield III(Credit: Arts Council of Indianapolis)
By WTHR
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - A grand jury indicted two IMPD officers for their alleged roles in the death of Herman Whitfield III, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Patrol officers Steven Sanchez and Adam Ahmad, both two-year veterans at the time of Whitfield’s death, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and multiple counts of battery. Sanchez is facing an additional count of involuntary manslaughter for firing a taser at Whitfield.

The officers have been ordered to have no contact with Whitfield’s parents. No charges were announced against the four other officers involved in the incident that led to Whitfield’s death.

IMPD released the following statement in regards to Thursday’s indictment:

Whitfield died on April 25, 2022, after his parents called 911 for help as they believed their son was having a mental health crisis. Police tased and restrained Whitfield before he died. His death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Two months after Whitfield’s death, IMPD released an edited version of the officer’s bodycam footage.

The edited video did not show the time it took after Whitfield was handcuffed and became unresponsive to when paramedics began providing care.

In November 2022, Whitfield’s family and lawyers asked a federal judge to release those bodycam videos in their entirety.

In mid-January, the Whitfield family won access to the videos, and the city’s request for a protective order to keep the videos out of the public eye was denied.

The Whitfields shared a 22-minute-long compilation of six bodycam videos from the night Whitfield died, which they said countered IMPD’s version of events.

They also said their compilation of the video, unlike IMPD’s version, showed Whitfield “vulnerable, unarmed, naked, undergoing a mental health crisis.”

The family said despite the disturbing nature of watching their son die in the video, they want the public to know what happened. The video shows Whitfield retreating from officers multiple times.

“Cannot breathe. I can’t breathe,” Whitfield is heard saying after police tased and held him on the ground. He continues to yell “I can’t breathe” multiple times while face down in the prone position as officers handcuffed him.

From the time Whitfield made his last sound, three minutes passed before paramedics arrived.

IMPD’s version of bodycam video said it took paramedics three minutes to arrive. The Whitfield family’s version was the first time we saw what happened in those minutes and could verify IMPD’s timeline claims.

No officers appeared to check on the health of Whitfield after he became silent.

Paramedics started CPR five-and-a-half minutes after Whitfield made his last noise.

After an autopsy, the coroner ruled Whitfield’s death a homicide caused by cardiopulmonary arrest in the setting of police subduing him with a prone restraint just after he was tased. The report lists morbid obesity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease as contributing conditions.

Six officers were in the home at the time. In addition to officers Ahmad and Sanchez, officers also involved in the incident were: Matthew Virt (three-year veteran), Dominique Clark (six-year veteran), Jordan Bull (eight-year veteran) and recruit trainee Nicholas Mathew (with IMPD since August 2021).

In February, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said, “You’ll see a resolution in terms of that case sometime very soon.”

In January, IMPD shared this statement in response to the Whitfields’ release of their version of the police video:

In the months following Whitfield’s death, multiple community groups have repeatedly called for the officers involved to be fired.

The Black Church Coalition is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate what it described as a pattern of excessive force by IMPD officers.

