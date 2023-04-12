TinCaps fall 3-1 in home opener at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Opening Day at Parkview Field began with a strong performance from Fort Wayne TinCaps starting pitcher Bodi Rascon, but the night ended with a 3-1 Lake County Captains win.

Rascon struck out five batters in three scoreless innings pitched.

TinCaps outfielder Justin Farmer drilled two doubles.

Fort Wayne will aim for its first win of the season against the Captains on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.