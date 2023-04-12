TinCaps fall 3-1 in home opener at Parkview Field

By Chris Ryan
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Opening Day at Parkview Field began with a strong performance from Fort Wayne TinCaps starting pitcher Bodi Rascon, but the night ended with a 3-1 Lake County Captains win.

Rascon struck out five batters in three scoreless innings pitched.

TinCaps outfielder Justin Farmer drilled two doubles.

Fort Wayne will aim for its first win of the season against the Captains on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Infestations of the insect, which boasts spotted, bright red wings, have been...
Indiana DNR urges residents to watch out for invasive spotted lanternfly eggs
Police chase leads to crash
Woman arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne
Chicken Salad Chick announces opening date, giveaways
Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’
Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’
22-year-old Miguel Angel Jimenez-Lopez (AKA Gabriel Sanchez) of Ashley, IN.
Steuben County police seeking help finding wanted man

Latest News

TinCaps Fan
One TinCaps fan has never missed a home opener
Michigan guard Leigha Brown (32) is defended by Indiana guard Sydney Parrish (33) during the...
DeKalb grad Brown selected No. 15 to Atlanta Dream in 2023 WNBA Draft
Purdue Fort Wayne's athletics logo.
Mastodons sign Rasheed Bello out of transfer portal
Komets logo.
Komets comeback effort falls short Saturday