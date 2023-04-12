Richmond still under shelter-in-place order Wednesday following warehouse blaze

A 'large-scale' fire in an industrial plant in Richmond, Indiana on Tuesday.
A 'large-scale' fire in an industrial plant in Richmond, Indiana on Tuesday.(WXIX)
By Evan Harris and WPTA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Ind. (WPTA) - A portion of the town of Richmond is still under a shelter-in-place due to a large-scale fire at a plastic recycling facility Tuesday afternoon.

BACKGROUND: Evacuations ordered as crews battle massive warehouse fire in Richmond

According to WTHR, the warehouse fire started around 2:40 p.m. in the 300 block of NW F Street.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, officials said the fire was still burning at the facility, and the Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones said he expects it to burn for several days.

Richmond Mayor David Snow told reporters the fire started in a tractor-trailer on warehouse grounds before spreading to the facility. Tim Brown, Richmond Fire Department Chief, says firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to a neighborhood nearby.

Brown says one firefighter was treated after injuring his ankle while fighting the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Officials also say all Richmond schools were closed, and staff and faculty are not required to show up. They add students do not need to do e-learning.

Indiana University East officials say virtual classes will be held Wednesday due to the fire at the warehouse. They also say the remainder of the campus will stay at “limited operations.”

Shelters have been set up as the Indiana State Police and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department aid in evacuations. Officials say a shelter opened at Bethesda Ministries at 2200 Peacock Rd. The Red Cross later opened an overnight shelter at Oak Park Pentecostal Church at 1920 Chester Blvd.

