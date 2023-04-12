One TinCaps fan has never missed a home opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tuesday night, fans of the Fort Wayne TinCaps flooded into Parkview Field for the first time this season.

For some, they scanned their tickets into the game for the first time ever. But, for others, it’s a tradition they share with friends and family.

“I love baseball and the idea that we can kind of start a tradition and we’ve stuck with it,” Karen Nesius Roeger said. “It’s worked out every year.”

Karen Nesius Roeger hasn’t missed a TinCaps home opener since Parkview Field’s opening day in 2009.

“When they built it, I was here for the opening tour,” Nesius Roeger said. “I did not want to miss opening game.”

Since then, it’s a tradition she’s shared with her son and her husband.

Even though she admits she’s no self-proclaimed super fan by any means, Nesius Roeger says baseball has always played a small piece in her life.

“I grew up following the Cubs,” Nesius Roeger said. “I was a north-sider in Chicago. I love baseball... married a guy who’s all about sports.”

For Nesius Roeger, it’s a yearly experience that allows her to unwind and simply enjoy America’s favorite pastime.

“It’s a lot of fun being out here,” Nesius Roeger said. “It’s a chance for somebody like me who’s more quiet in real life to scream and shout and to get all into the emotions of the game. Sitting outside in the nice weather, some years the crappy weather, you can’t go wrong with that.”

