FWPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl

FILE
FILE(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are seeking help finding a missing girl Wednesday morning.

FWPD says they are searching for 11-year-old Dynastee Talley. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with writing on it.

The girl was last seen near the 1300 block of Swinney Ave., near Broadway, around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police had no photo to share. Call 911 with information on her location.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Infestations of the insect, which boasts spotted, bright red wings, have been...
Indiana DNR urges residents to watch out for invasive spotted lanternfly eggs
The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday that left a man and woman...
Two with life-threatening injuries after shooting on city’s west side
Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’
Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’
Multiple fire departments are battling a large fire at a warehouse in Wayne County Tuesday...
Evacuations ordered as crews battle massive warehouse fire in Richmond
Police chase leads to crash
Woman arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne

Latest News

Artists from country star Willie Nelson to jazz pianist Diana Krall will be in the Summit City...
Foellinger Theatre announces Summer 2023 concerts
Fort Wayne City Council hears from developers of project at Schaab Metal facility
Fort Wayne City Council hears from developers of project at Schaab Metal facility
FILE - FWPD investigates shooting at West Wind Apartments on April 11.
Coroner identifies victim killed in shooting at West Wind Apartments
A 'large-scale' fire in an industrial plant in Richmond, Indiana on Tuesday.
Richmond still under shelter-in-place order Wednesday following warehouse blaze