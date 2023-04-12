FWPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are seeking help finding a missing girl Wednesday morning.

FWPD says they are searching for 11-year-old Dynastee Talley. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with writing on it.

The girl was last seen near the 1300 block of Swinney Ave., near Broadway, around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police had no photo to share. Call 911 with information on her location.

