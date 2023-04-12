FWPD: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: Police say 11-year-old Dynastee Talley has been found safe.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is looking for help finding a young girl who has recently gone missing.

FWPD says they are searching for 11-year-old Dynastee Talley. Police say she was last seen in the 1300 block of Swinney Ave., near Broadway, wearing a red hoodie with writing on it.

Later on Wednesday, FWPD shared a Ring video showing the girl walking around a home near the Electric Works campus a few blocks away. They say the video was captured around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, you can view it below.

21Alive spoke with a family member of the girl who said they hope she returns home safely.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

