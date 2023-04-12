FWPD hosts first FORT training event to prepare future officers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department held the first event in their new Future Officer Readiness Training (FORT) program Tuesday.

The program is open to those who have already submitted their application for the force. It aims to prepare applicants for the physical demands of the FWPD Academy and to successfully pass the FWPD fitness test.

Some of these skills include running, jumping and strength. Officer Roderick Waters says participants don’t need to pass every skill test on the first try, but their hope is to help make progress over the multiple training sessions.

Canyon Bostic is an aspiring officer. He said the new program will allow him to gauge where he’s at and what he needs to work on.

Not only are they prepared for the physical demands, recruiting officer Douglas Weaver says the program allows recruits to network and get to know the officers and other applicants.

“When we can build that relationship, they get to know us a little better and know how we operate and at least share that with friends and family and, hey, they can talk to us, we’re approachable,” Weaver said.

If you’re interested in applying to the FWPD, applications are open until May 31st. You can visit here or text JoinFWPD to 260-233-9850 to get in touch with a recruiter.

