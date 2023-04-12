FWPD hosts first FORT training event to prepare future officers

By Jessica Walter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department held the first event in their new Future Officer Readiness Training (FORT) program Tuesday.

The program is open to those who have already submitted their application for the force. It aims to prepare applicants for the physical demands of the FWPD Academy and to successfully pass the FWPD fitness test.

Some of these skills include running, jumping and strength. Officer Roderick Waters says participants don’t need to pass every skill test on the first try, but their hope is to help make progress over the multiple training sessions.

Canyon Bostic is an aspiring officer. He said the new program will allow him to gauge where he’s at and what he needs to work on.

Not only are they prepared for the physical demands, recruiting officer Douglas Weaver says the program allows recruits to network and get to know the officers and other applicants.

“When we can build that relationship, they get to know us a little better and know how we operate and at least share that with friends and family and, hey, they can talk to us, we’re approachable,” Weaver said.

If you’re interested in applying to the FWPD, applications are open until May 31st. You can visit here or text JoinFWPD to 260-233-9850 to get in touch with a recruiter.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Infestations of the insect, which boasts spotted, bright red wings, have been...
Indiana DNR urges residents to watch out for invasive spotted lanternfly eggs
The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday that left a man and woman...
Two with life-threatening injuries after shooting on city’s west side
Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’
Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’
Multiple fire departments are battling a large fire at a warehouse in Wayne County Tuesday...
Evacuations ordered as crews battle massive warehouse fire in Richmond
Police chase leads to crash
Woman arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne

Latest News

TinCaps usher Paul Viglianti with his wife Jorgann.
TinCaps usher Viglianti perseveres in retirement
TinCaps usher Viglianti perseveres in retirement
TinCaps usher Viglianti perseveres in retirement
Over 4300 in attendance for Opening Day at Parkview Field.
TinCaps fall 3-1 in home opener at Parkview Field
TinCaps fall 3-1 in home opener at Parkview Field
TinCaps fall 3-1 in home opener at Parkview Field