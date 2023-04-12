Fort Wayne City Council hears from developers of project at Schaab Metal facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Council members heard a plan from developers who want to turn the former Schaab Metal facility on North Harrison Street, downtown into a place that’ll house restaurant and retail options.

This is all part of a multi-million dollar project we told you about in December. The building was sold to Fort Wayne-based development group Schaab Riverfront LLC.

Along with the restaurant and retail space, developers also say they plan to have a trolley system that would travel to and from the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. They say they would gut the inside of the building and add two new elevators.

The plans call for the 30,000-square-foot development to include indoor and outdoor dining options -- and an area for Esports. There would also be public gathering spaces on the riverfront.

There are some homes nearby and developers say they hope to be good neighbors.

“I learned a long time ago, you got to introduce yourself. You got to make people feel comfortable and you got to invite them and I have now done that and found that everyone is delighted,” Steiniger Development President Don Steininger said. “They’re delighted to see it go from an industrial building to something that’s vibrant.”

Council members voted 7-1 for a tax abatement that would be phased in over ten years to help pay for the project.

Developers say construction inside is set to begin within 60 days and take about a year and a half before businesses can move in.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.