Foellinger Theatre announces Summer 2023 concerts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Avid concert-goers and fans of the summer season, the Foellinger Theater recently announced its Summer 2023 concert lineup.

Officials with the theatre say artists from country star Willie Nelson to jazz pianist Diana Krall and others will be making appearances at the Foellinger throughout the summer.

The official lineup and dates are as follows:

Brit Floyd: May 16, 8 p.m.

Willie Nelson and Family, with support from Austin Snell: May 25, 8 p.m.

Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence: June 1, 7:30 p.m.

American Pop featuring the Grass Roots, The Buckinghams, & The Box Tops: June 10, 8 p.m. Ticket sales begin Apr. 14, 10 a.m.

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles: July 1, 8 p.m. Ticket sales begin Apr. 14, 10 a.m.

Herman’s Hermit’s Starring Peter Noone: July 7, 8 p.m.

America: July 10, 8:00 p.m.

Welcome Back My Friends: The Return of Emerson, Lake, and Palmer: July 13, 8:00 p.m. Ticket sales begin April 14, 10 a.m.

Stayin’ Alive: July 29, 8 p.m. Ticket sales begin: April 14, 10 a.m.

Diana Krall: Aug. 1, 8 p.m.

Train with Better Than Ezra: Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m. Ticket sales begin Apr. 21, 10 a.m.

REO Speedwagon: Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say they anticipate more concerts to be added, and they ask patrons to buy tickets directly from the Foellinger Theatre website and click “Purchase Theatre Tickets.”

Tickets may also be purchased by calling the Parks and Recreation office at 260-427-6000.

Officials also say there will be several free concerts being held at the theatre during the summer, including:

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, July 28 at 7:00 p.m.

The 38th Infantry Division Band, July 20, 7:30 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Area Community Band, June 13, July 11, and August 8, 7:30 p.m.

New Millennium Jazz Orchestra, July 12, 7:30 p.m.

