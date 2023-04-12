Coroner identifies victim killed in shooting at West Wind Apartments

FILE - FWPD investigates shooting at West Wind Apartments on April 11.
FILE - FWPD investigates shooting at West Wind Apartments on April 11.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near Goshen Road.

Police were called to West Wind Apartments around 2 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, finding a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They say both were taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

Wednesday morning, the coroner’s office says the man has died from his injuries. He has been identified as 19-year-old Tyreece Corion Vachon of Fort Wayne. His death has been ruled a homicide, marking the 9th in Allen County so far this year.

Officials did not give an update on the woman’s condition.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. Investigators ask anyone with information about it to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

