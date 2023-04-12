City plans for record investment in 2023 neighborhood improvement projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division has announced its list of neighborhood infrastructure improvement projects they intend to tackle this year.

Holding a news conference Wednesday morning, Mayor Tom Henry joined the department to announce the city plans to invest a record $48.3 million in improvements this construction season.

Of that $48.3 million, $39.2 million will be for repairs on streets, roads, and bridges, and $6.4 million is set aside for sidewalk and alley repairs.

City officials say these repairs will only add to the quality of life for the residents of Fort Wayne.

“Those are things that enhance people’s quality of life and property values and we see that every year when we make investments in neighborhoods. We see the neighbors themselves investing in their property as well, and boost the value of the property and the Fort Wayne community as a whole. So it is very rewarding to have the kind of resources we do to invest in neighborhoods and we have been doing that for just along ten years now.”

Since 2014, the city has invested more than $250 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.

City leaders gave the following neighborhood infrastructure highlights:

*$300K - sidewalk repairs (50% cost share)

*$1.3M - miscellaneous concrete repairs, including in-house work

*$200K - curb repairs

*$400K - trip hazard elimination & leveling

*$500K - ADA curb ramp packages

*$150K - guardrail and attenuator repairs

*1 major arterial widening project

*2 arterial rehab projects

*7 neighborhood street rehab projects

*28 miles of contracted asphalt resurfacing (includes several multi-lane arterials)

*9 miles of asphalt in-house resurfacing

*3 bridge rehab/replacement projects

*4 brick alley/street repair projects

*21 concrete alley replacements

*2 new sidewalk construction projects

*3 new trail projects

*13 traffic projects

*7 miles of chip and seal to asphalt conversions

*26 projects in study, design, permitting or land acquisition stage

Projects carried forward from 2022

*Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge (upgrade and renaming)

*1 sidewalk project

*3 trail projects

*1 neighborhood rehab/reconstruction project

