Aboite Parks Dept. sets public meeting on “five-year park master plan”

(Fort Wayne Trails)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ABOITE TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WPTA) - The Aboite Township Parks Department says it is holding a public meeting next week to discuss the development of what they call the “Five-Year Park and Recreation Master Plan” for Aboite-area parks.

Officials say the meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Aboite Township Community Building at 11321 Aboite Center Rd.

They say the plan is due to a requirement by the state’s Department of Natural Resources for agencies to have a five-year to apply for federal grant funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Recreational Trails Program.

Aboite Parks officials ask the public for feedback for any future park development.

