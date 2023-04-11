Two with life-threatening injuries after shooting on city’s west side

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday that left a man and woman...
The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday that left a man and woman critically injured.(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday that left a man and woman critically injured.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:22 Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of Point West Drive in the West Wind Apartments off Harris Road.

They say upon arrival, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where authorities say they are both in life-threatening condition.

Police also say the shooting is believed to have happened outside in the parking lot.

They say the shooting is still under investigation and believe there is no threat to the community related to the shooting.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

Stay tuned with 21Alive News for any updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Infestations of the insect, which boasts spotted, bright red wings, have been...
Indiana DNR urges residents to watch out for invasive spotted lanternfly eggs
Police chase leads to crash
Woman arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne
Chicken Salad Chick announces opening date, giveaways
22-year-old Miguel Angel Jimenez-Lopez (AKA Gabriel Sanchez) of Ashley, IN.
Steuben County police seeking help finding wanted man
Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’
Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’

Latest News

Two-EE’s Winery wins several awards at an international wine competition.
Two-EE’s Winery wins several awards at international wine competition
Angola student-athletes Call and Herbert sign with college programs
Angola student-athletes Call and Herbert sign with college programs
CO ALARM
Huntertown family survives carbon monoxide poisoning
Huntertown family survives carbon monoxide poisoning