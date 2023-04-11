Two with life-threatening injuries after shooting on city’s west side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday that left a man and woman critically injured.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:22 Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of Point West Drive in the West Wind Apartments off Harris Road.

They say upon arrival, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where authorities say they are both in life-threatening condition.

Police also say the shooting is believed to have happened outside in the parking lot.

They say the shooting is still under investigation and believe there is no threat to the community related to the shooting.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

Stay tuned with 21Alive News for any updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.