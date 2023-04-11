Two-EE’s Winery wins several awards at international wine competition

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Wine lovers, does drinking award-winning wine matter to you? If so, Two-EE’s Winery in Huntington recently won several awards at the 2023 Los Angeles International Wine Competition.

Officials with Two-EE’s say the winery’s best-selling Plonqé, a sweet concord wine, won a gold medal in the competition, while its 2020 Pinot Noir wine was awarded Best of Class in its category.

They say this is the winery’s first year participating in the international competition.

Los Angeles International Wine Competition has showcased the finest domestic and international vintages through a wine-tasting event that is widely considered to be one of the most prestigious in the United States, according to the competition’s official website.

“We are thrilled that both our sweet and dry wines have been honored with awards. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering mission of creating exceptional wines that unite people at the same table, irrespective of their taste preferences. We are excited to see friends and families share our award-winning wines, and we look forward to continuing our commitment to quality and inclusivity in every bottle.”

According to winery officials, the award-winning wines are available at Two-EE’s and available online for shipping.

The winery also celebrates its 10th anniversary in May.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.