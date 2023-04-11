Two-EE’s Winery wins several awards at international wine competition

Two-EE’s Winery wins several awards at an international wine competition.
Two-EE’s Winery wins several awards at an international wine competition.(Two-EE's Winery)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Wine lovers, does drinking award-winning wine matter to you? If so, Two-EE’s Winery in Huntington recently won several awards at the 2023 Los Angeles International Wine Competition.

Officials with Two-EE’s say the winery’s best-selling Plonqé, a sweet concord wine, won a gold medal in the competition, while its 2020 Pinot Noir wine was awarded Best of Class in its category.

They say this is the winery’s first year participating in the international competition.

Los Angeles International Wine Competition has showcased the finest domestic and international vintages through a wine-tasting event that is widely considered to be one of the most prestigious in the United States, according to the competition’s official website.

According to winery officials, the award-winning wines are available at Two-EE’s and available online for shipping.

The winery also celebrates its 10th anniversary in May.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Huntertown family survives carbon monoxide poisoning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Blessed, thankful and lucky is how Melody Hathaway and her family feel after recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Community

Indiana DNR urges residents to watch out for invasive spotted lanternfly eggs

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Hoosiers are being asked to keep an eye out for a brightly-colored insect the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) calls a “highly destructive invasive insect”.

Community

Mayor Henry spotlights Homebound Meals on Wheels for National Volunteer Month

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
An area non-profit that relies on volunteers to deliver food to those who are homebound is getting well-deserved recognition.

News

Purdue University astronomer leads int’l team in supernova study

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A local astronomer/professor is receiving some “out of this world” recognition.

Latest News

Community

Final day for public to complete Foster Park paved trail survey, officials say

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation officials say Tuesday, April 11, is the final day for the general public to complete the paved trail survey for Foster Park.

News

ISP Fort Wayne Master Trooper Kurt Jack retires after 39 years of service

Updated: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Indiana State Police - Fort Wayne Post officials say Master Trooper Kurt Jack retired on Thursday, April 6, from his post after nearly 40 years of service.

News

Chicken Salad Chick announces opening date, giveaways

Updated: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris and Taylor Williams
The restaurant chain, Chicken Salad Chick, announced its grand opening date for its first Fort Wayne location.

Community

Fort Wayne-South Bend Deacon to sing in Easter Vigil Mass in Rome

Updated: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
29-year-old Zane Langenbrunner, a Mishawaka native, will be making the Hoosier state proud on Saturday.

Community

Redemption House receives The Lighthouse’s original recovery home

Updated: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with The Lighthouse and Redemption House say they are continuing their partnership by announcing a new community program.

Community

TOO CUTE: Kids can practice reading skills with shelter animals

Updated: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
There certainly can’t be a cuter way to practice reading comprehension.