TinCaps season opener: What do you need to know?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne TinCaps’ season kicks off Tuesday evening against the Lake County Captains. Here’s what you need to know.

Where can I buy tickets?

By visiting their website

By calling 260-482-6400

Or by visiting Parkview Field during business hours

How much are tickets?

Lawn seats: $7

Reserved stadium seats: $12

Kids under two: free (if they don’t need their own seat)

Where do I park?

Surface lots just south of Parkview Field

Parking garage beyond right field

Parking meters downtown

When can I arrive?

Gates open one hour before the first pitch of each game

Promo Days:

Tuesdays are U.S. Foods Family Feast Night. There will be discounted concession items.

Wednesdays are Paws and Claws Night. Dogs and cats can join owners on the lawn with a Paw Pass.

Thursdays are Thirsty Thursdays with Rudy’s Shop. Beers and mixed drinks are discounted.

Sundays are San Diego Sundays. Players offer post-game autographs.

