TinCaps season opener: What do you need to know?

By Jessica Walter
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne TinCaps’ season kicks off Tuesday evening against the Lake County Captains. Here’s what you need to know.

21Alive is bringing you live coverage for Opening Day, details here

Where can I buy tickets?

  • By visiting their website
  • By calling 260-482-6400
  • Or by visiting Parkview Field during business hours

How much are tickets?

  • Lawn seats: $7
  • Reserved stadium seats: $12
  • Kids under two: free (if they don’t need their own seat)

Where do I park?

  • Surface lots just south of Parkview Field
  • Parking garage beyond right field
  • Parking meters downtown

When can I arrive?

  • Gates open one hour before the first pitch of each game

Promo Days:

  • Tuesdays are U.S. Foods Family Feast Night. There will be discounted concession items.
  • Wednesdays are Paws and Claws Night. Dogs and cats can join owners on the lawn with a Paw Pass.
  • Thursdays are Thirsty Thursdays with Rudy’s Shop. Beers and mixed drinks are discounted.
  • Sundays are San Diego Sundays. Players offer post-game autographs.

