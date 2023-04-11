Tell Julian: A Visit to TinCaps Stadium

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - When you head to the ballpark this season to cheer on the Fort Wayne TinCaps, you’ll notice some new items on the food and beverage menu.

Morning Anchor Julian Teekaram got a chance to go behind the concessions stand at Parkview Field and try a little bit of everything from cheese curds to chocolate bundt cakes.

Here’s a list of the new offerings you and your family can enjoy.

New Beverages at Parkview Field in 2023 • Beer Bats • Bourbon Slushies • Busch Light • Celsius Energy Drink • Dew Zero • Pepsi Zero • Starry

New Food Items at Parkview Field in 2023 • Black Bean Burger • Cheese Curds • Chili Cheese Hot Dog • Chili Cheese Fries • Chili Cheese Nachos • Chocolate Bundt Cake • Cotton Candy Dippin’ Dots • Funnel Cake Fries • ICEE Cookie: Blue Raspberry / Cherry • ICEE Cherry Float • Loaded Mac and Cheese • Pork Tenderloin* • Pulled Chicken Sandwich • Velvet Ice Cream

