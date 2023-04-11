Police: Indiana prison inmate attacks employee with pipe

Jeremy W. Davidson
Jeremy W. Davidson(ISP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) - An Indiana State Prison employee was critically injured when an inmate attacked him with a steel pipe during an argument at the northern Indiana prison, police said.

The man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in Monday’s attack at the prison in Michigan City, Indiana State Police said. He was flown to a South Bend hospital, where he underwent emergency treatment and remained in critical condition as of Monday night.

The employee’s family has asked for privacy and state police will not be releasing additional updates on his condition, Sgt. Glen Fifield said Tuesday.

Police said preliminary findings indicate inmates were working in the prison’s steel shop about 12:30 p.m. Monday when an inmate and the civilian employee began arguing.

State police said that dispute turned physical and the inmate suspected in the attack struck the employee on the head with a steel pipe.

The inmate, who is serving a sentence for multiple child molesting convictions, has been transferred to another facility. He has not been charged in the attack.

State police said the investigation into the attack is ongoing and LaPorte County’s prosecutor will determine whether charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Infestations of the insect, which boasts spotted, bright red wings, have been...
Indiana DNR urges residents to watch out for invasive spotted lanternfly eggs
Police chase leads to crash
Woman arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne
Chicken Salad Chick announces opening date, giveaways
22-year-old Miguel Angel Jimenez-Lopez (AKA Gabriel Sanchez) of Ashley, IN.
Steuben County police seeking help finding wanted man
Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’
Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’

Latest News

Photo of some of the recalled salads.
Meijer announces recall of its premade salads for listeria concerns
Developers held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for the Lofts at Headwaters Park.
City holds groundbreaking for The Lofts at Headwaters Park Tuesday
Construction helmet (generic)
City Utilities offcials update public on construction efforts
City Utilities officials update public on construction efforts