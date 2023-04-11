Police: Indiana prison inmate attacks employee with pipe

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) - An Indiana State Prison employee was critically injured when an inmate attacked him with a steel pipe during an argument at the northern Indiana prison, police said.

The man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in Monday’s attack at the prison in Michigan City, Indiana State Police said. He was flown to a South Bend hospital, where he underwent emergency treatment and remained in critical condition as of Monday night.

The employee’s family has asked for privacy and state police will not be releasing additional updates on his condition, Sgt. Glen Fifield said Tuesday.

Police said preliminary findings indicate inmates were working in the prison’s steel shop about 12:30 p.m. Monday when an inmate and the civilian employee began arguing.

State police said that dispute turned physical and the inmate suspected in the attack struck the employee on the head with a steel pipe.

The inmate, who is serving a sentence for multiple child molesting convictions, has been transferred to another facility. He has not been charged in the attack.

State police said the investigation into the attack is ongoing and LaPorte County’s prosecutor will determine whether charges will be filed.

