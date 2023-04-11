Original Star Trek actor George Takei to visit Purdue Fort Wayne

(Purdue University Fort Wayne)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fans of the original Star Trek franchise might not want to miss seeing George Takei in person at Purdue Fort Wayne later this month.

Activist, actor, and author George Takei will be in Fort Wayne to speak at the final Omnibus Speaker Series for the 2022-2023 year, with his program titled, “Where No Story Has Gone Before: An Evening with George Takei.”

Organizers say they anticipate tickets to sell out quickly, and due to the high demand, officials say they limited tickets to two per person when they become available Tuesday, April 11, at 1:30 p.m.

They also say tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis, and there will be a $1.50 charge for online ticket orders.

Officials say to guarantee a seat, tickets can be reserved in advance through the university’s ticket platform or at the box office from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Tickets can also be ordered by phone by calling 260-481-6555 during box office hours.

Anyone who reserves tickets will receive the tickets by text message or email. Tickets can also be picked up at the box office an hour before the program.

Takei rose to stardom in the 1960s for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek television series. He is also a New York Times best-selling author and social justice advocate.

Takei’s presentation will take place at the Auer Performance Hall on the PFW campus Tuesday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

